McGrandles lauds Dons dressing room after winning promotion

Conor McGrandles is happier than he has ever been in his career at MK Dons.

The 23-year-old celebrated promotion back to League 1 on Saturday and the MKDSA Young Player of the Year prize at Sunday's awards ceremony - capping an excellent season for the Scot.

McGrandles suffered a facial injury on the opening day of the season and was forced to play in a protective mask

McGrandles was one of the stand-out performers in pre-season, but a horrifying injury in stoppage time on the opening day of the season saw him suffer a fractured eye socket and cheekbone which threatened to cut his career short.

However, he was back in the side three months later, racking up 26 appearances in total.

He said: "This has been the best season of my career, in terms of happiness and the feeling. Even with my injury, I have never been this happy. This is the best group of players, the best dressing room I've been a part of and they kept me going. It is a pleasure to work with them.

"(Winning the award) means a lot – I wasn't expecting it at 23, I'm not considered young any more! It's a good feeling to get that, especially as I haven't played all season, so I'm really pleased."

McGrandles in action against Mansfield on Saturday

After seeing Luton secure back-to-back promotions to go from from League 2 to the Championship, McGrandles believes Dons should be aiming for similar ambitions when they return to the third tier next season.

He said: "We can achieve all sorts. We've been really unlucky with injuries, and if we had kept everyone fit, it. We've all see what Luton have done, anything can happen next year. We want to continue being happy and you never know.