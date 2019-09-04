McGrandles pleased with Dons' return to winning ways

Goal-scorer Conor McGrandles said Dons had to turn in a good performance against Stevenage in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday night after back-to-back defeats in League One.

Poor performances against Peterborough and Accrington have angered manager Paul Tisdale of late, but strong showings in Cup competitions - last week against Southend and then on Tuesday night against Stevenage - have seen them in the goals.

McGrandles in action in midfield

McGrandles, who stood out at the Lamex Stadium and netted the opener in the first half, said the squad were more concerned with turning in a good performance against Stevenage, rather than concentrating on mounting a challenge to win the competition.

"Every game you want to win, regardless of the trophy," he said. "We came here with a strong team and we put in some really good performances. Everyone's attitude was good today, we want to win every game, and it doesn't matter that competition.

"It was a good game, and good for some of the lads to get 90 minutes, a few of us needed it. We played quite well, probably could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but we knew they'd come out stronger in the second half. We saw out their pressure though and quality took over towards the end.

"We need to back it up – we've had a good midweek performances and not backed it up on a Saturday. It's important to bounce back and put in a good show on Saturday."

McGrandles' second goal of the season came after 18 minutes, firing through a crowd of players to give Dons the lead. Describing his strike, the Scot admitted coach Mel Gwinnett had predicted he would score a similar goal.

McGrandles said: "Mel said he thought there was a goal in my from that range, and when the ball came to me, I just focussed on keeping it down and hitting the target. It went through a lot of bodies and went in. It was my goal, obviously, straight in – great strike!"