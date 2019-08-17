McGrandles set to be taken off penalty duty

After firing his second penalty over the bar in as many games on Saturday, Conor McGrandles looks likely to be relieved of his penalty taking duties at MK Dons.

The Scot fired his stoppage time penalty over the bar at the end of an enthralling first half at Adams Park on Saturday, with Wycombe 2-1 ahead. Four days earlier, he fired his early spot kick over the top against AFC Wimbledon but made amends by scoring and then netting in the penalty shoot-out win later in the evening.

Dons though were awarded a second penalty - the third of the game - early in the second half, which was duly rattled home by Jordan Houghton.

Asked afterwards whether the subject of penalty taker was discussed at half time, manager Paul Tisdale admitted there was already a plan in place for Houghton to take over the duties should McGrandles have missed, so the topic of takers did not need to be broached.

He said: "We had so much to talk about at half time, we didn't speak about it. But it was in the plan – Jordan knew he would be taking the next one. That decision was already made. It was a great penalty from Jordan."

But when asked whether McGrandles would be taking them again in future, he added: "It's a very sensitive subject, we don't want to give much away, we'll keep it behind closed doors."