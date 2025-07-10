MK Dons forward Aaron Collins is rated as League Two's most valuable player following his move from Bolton Wanderers.placeholder image
MK Dons forward Aaron Collins is rated as League Two's most valuable player following his move from Bolton Wanderers.

Meet League Two's £5m dream team ahead of the 2025/26 season - featuring players from Chesterfield, MK Dons, Crawley Town and Bristol Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:31 BST
Clubs around League Two are busy revamping their squads ready for the rigours of another season ahead.

There’s some big names in League Two right now with the top clubs investing well in what they hope will be the quality to get them out of division.

But who are the most valuable players around the league and how much would it cost to bring them all together?

Here the transfermarkt.co.uk website has been taking a look and has come up with this starting XI, based on 4-2-3-1 formation.

Take a look and tell us what you think about this team and how good or bad it would be in reality.

Position: Keeper Value: £430,000

1. Zach Hemming (Chesterfield)

Position: Keeper Value: £430,000 Photo: Tina Jenner

Position: Right-Back Value: £345,000

2. Liam Bennett (Cambridge United)

Position: Right-Back Value: £345,000 Photo: Getty Images

Position: Centre-Back Value: £430,000

3. Connor Taylor (Bristol Rovers)

Position: Centre-Back Value: £430,000 Photo: Getty Images

Position:Centre-Back Value: £388,000

4. Zac Williams (Crewe Alexandra)

Position:Centre-Back Value: £388,000 Photo: Getty Images

