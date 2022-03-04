Millers boss Warne looking to gain 'psychological' edge over rivals MK Dons

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne

Third-placed Dons go into the clash trailing the league leading Millers by 10 points.

A win for Liam Manning's men would throw the title and promotion race wide open, but Warne knows a win for his side would come close to making them uncatchable in the race for the Championship.

If the Millers were to win then they would be 13 points clear of the Dons with only 10 matches of the season remaining, and Warne said: "Winning wouldn't just give us a mathematical advantage, it would also give us a psychological one.

"We know it’s a big game because of where they are in the table.

"The points are worth a little bit more when you beat the teams around you.

“The lads know the importance of the match.

"They're up against a very good, well-coached side who are on a run almost as good as ours. We have to be at our very best to compete with them."

Rotherham will definitely be without central defender Rarmani Edmond-Green and also wing-back Mickel Miller, while Warne also revealed an unnamed key player is also a doubt due to illness.

"He is been out ill and he hasn't trained today," Warne said of the player. "I am hoping he will be part of the group tomorrow so he can play at the weekend.

"He is pivotal to our success. Honestly, at this stage I don't know if he will be available.