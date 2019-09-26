Milner says ball-swerve deceived Moore

James Milner tried to take the blame away from Stuart Moore after the Dons keeper spilled his shot into his goal during Liverpool's 2-0 win at Stadium MK.

The 33-year-old took a shot four minutes before half-time which Moore fumbled before flapping it into his own net to give the visitors the lead.

Speaking about his goal, Milner said: "It was a late decision to hit it, and these balls move all over the place so I think that did the job for me."

Milner, who has been used sparingly this season by Jurgen Klopp, was the oldest man on the pitch for Liverpool but was joined by several first-team players working their way back to full fitness, as well as a strong group of youngsters.

He continued: "It's always tough for the guys who haven't had many minutes. But you saw the style we wanted to play, and we lost our way a little bit in the second half, but it was a pretty solid performance. It's not an easy place to come, a great stadium and a nice pitch so it all helped.

"When you look at how good our squad is, it says a lot when these young lads are getting near the first team shows how good they are. It's not an easy system to play, the way the manager wants us to is demanding, so for the boys to step in and do it and play the way we want to do shows how good they are. They will only get better and better."