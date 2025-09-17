Milton Keynes footballing pioneer inspires new generation of girls

Coach Dan Hazel and assistant coach Marc Hilton with members of Luton Town Ladies U14 Excelsiors in their new kit

Two pioneers of women’s football – Gill Sayell from Milton Keynes and Chris Lockwood from Bedfordshire – have inspired Burton Smith Heating and Plumbing to sponsor an under-14s girls’ squad.

Gill, just 14 at the time, and 15-year-old Chris represented England in 1971 in front of 90,000 fans in Mexico as part of the the unofficial Women’s World Cup in 1971.

Having faced Argentina, France and the host nation, the squad - dubbed the 'Lost Lionesses' - returned home only to be banned by the Women’s FA, which was still in the process of creating an official England team.

Now, more than 50 years later, their legacy has inspired Silsoe-headquartered Burton Smith Heating and Plumbing to sponsor Luton Town Ladies U14 Excelsiors, funding brand-new kits for the 15-strong squad.

The Excelsiors compete in Division 2 of the Hertfordshire Girls Football Partnership League and form part of Luton Town Ladies’ thriving grassroots pathway from youth teams through to senior football.

Toby Burton, founder and managing director of Burton Smith, said: “It’s fantastic to see women’s football thriving today, especially when you remember the barriers faced by players like Gill and Chris more than 50 years ago. Their determination helped pave the way for the opportunities young women now enjoy in the sport. We’re proud to support the next generation of players and keep that legacy alive.”

Excelsiors coach Dan Hazel added: “We’re extremely grateful for the support. Backing from local businesses is vital to help us manage costs and keep football accessible. The girls wear the Luton Town badge with pride, and this new kit will give them a real lift.”

That 'Lost Lionesses' squad of 1971 was put together by Harry Batt, who, together with his wife June, lived in Luton. From there he recruited and trained many of the teenagers who went on to become trailblazers in Mexico.