Milton Keynes to host women’s Championship Play-Off Final next year

Stadium MK will host the women’s Championship Play-Off Final next May.

The winner takes all Play-Off Final, to be played on Saturday May 20, 2023, will see the champions of The FA WNL Northern and Southern Premier Divisions go head-to-head and battle it out for the overall National League title and a place in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

The FA WNL consists of tiers three and four of the women’s football pyramid, with 72 member clubs across the divisions. With one promotion spot on the line, the Play-Off Final is one of the biggest games of the women’s football calendar.

Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are just a few of the clubs to have been victorious in The FA WNL Play-Off Final in recent years, before going on to establish themselves as professional outlets higher up the women’s football pyramid.

MK Dons joins two other clubs in hosting finals of FA WNL competitions this season, with Solihull Moors’ ARMCO Arena set to host the final of The FA WNL Plate, and Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium set to host the final of The FA WNL Cup.

MK Dons Director John Cove csaid: “MK Dons and Stadium MK are proud to be hosts for what is, arguably, the biggest domestic game in the women’s game. It is the last step on the journey to the top tiers of the women’s game and is life changing for the successful club.

“We’re pleased that we can help send the winners onto the next stage.”

Carol West, Chair of The FA Women’s National League, added: “The magnitude of The FA WNL Play-Off Final cannot be underestimated so it is vitally important that we provide the finalist clubs with the very best environment to perform.

