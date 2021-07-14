Missing duo could return for Dons in Saturday's friendly

Harry Darling

Defenders Warren O'Hora and Harry Darling are expected to make their first pre-season appearances on Saturday against Chelmsford City.

Neither were fit to play on Tuesday night in Dons' opening friendly against King's Lynn Town - O'Hora still on the comeback trail after his foot surgery last season, while Darling picked up a knock on Monday in training.

Manager Russell Martin said he was confident though the pair would be available again to play the behind-closed-doors game.

He said: "Warren will be ready for Saturday which is great. He's worked so hard. We work about cultural architects and turning young guys into leaders, and he's has been brilliant. He has been in every day over the summer, working like a beast. He's back quicker than we thought. He'll be ready for Saturday which is great for us and for him.