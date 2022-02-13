Scott Twines battles in midfield against Ipswich

MK Dons 0-0 Ipswich Town: Dons Rated

It was an exciting but ultimately goal-less draw between MK Dons and Ipswich Town when the sides met at Stadium MK on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 6:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Another confident showing between the sticks, made a good stop from Jackson in the first half.

Photo Sales

2. Dean Lewington - 8

A brilliant outing from the skipper, stepping up to the occasion again. Barely beaten one-on-one, made some excellent tackles.

Photo Sales

3. Harry Darling - 8

Keeping up his great run since returning from injury. Like Lewington, won his tackles, and proved tough to beat. Kept on top of Jackson throughout.

Photo Sales

4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Went about his business in typical O'Hora fashion. Limited Ipswich to very little.

Photo Sales
Ipswich TownStadium MK
Next Page
Page 1 of 4