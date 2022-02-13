MK Dons 0-0 Ipswich Town: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 7
Another confident showing between the sticks, made a good stop from Jackson in the first half.
2. Dean Lewington - 8
A brilliant outing from the skipper, stepping up to the occasion again. Barely beaten one-on-one, made some excellent tackles.
3. Harry Darling - 8
Keeping up his great run since returning from injury. Like Lewington, won his tackles, and proved tough to beat. Kept on top of Jackson throughout.
4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Went about his business in typical O'Hora fashion. Limited Ipswich to very little.