MK Dons 0-0 Northampton Town - Steady start to the game from both sides

MK Dons are in action this evening taking on Northampton Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy

By Toby Lock
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:59 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 19:15 GMT
MK Dons vs Northampton Town - LIVE

19:28 GMT

27 mins: Brady into the book

While Dean Lewington was giving a traditional rant to the linesman, referee Sam Purkiss was over showing a yellow card to Cobblers manager Jon Brady

19:25 GMT

24 min: Wayward strike

Ryan Haynes is well placed on the edge of the box, but his wild swipe at the ball ends up going out for a throw rather than troubling Kelly in the Dons net

19:23 GMT

22 mins: Very even

Really not a lot to tell between the sides here. Dons looking good on the ball but cannot penetrate that Cobblers rear guard.

Liking what I'm seeing from youngsters Waller and Lewis-Burgess so far, both look very comfortable out there in important positions

19:16 GMT

15 mins: Brave block

Corner swung in, Stewart heads away but only far as Will Hondermarck on the edge of the box who takes aim, but the young whippersnapper that is Dean Lewington threw himself bravely into the firing line to deflect it behind for another.

Michael Kelly easily claims the second corner.

19:15 GMT

14 mins: A pre-season feel

With both sides making so many changes, and with so little on this game, it feels very pre-season.

Nothing clear cut in front of goal really so far, but not a bad watch

19:10 GMT

9 mins: Dennis looking lively

A reasonable opening so far, Dons looking the better of the two in the early stages. A couple of times Matt Dennis has looked alive to the potential of some through-balls but so far has only won a corner for his side

19:04 GMT

3 mins: Koiki with a shot

Early effort from Ali Koiki safely into the arms of Kelly, diving to his left

19:00 GMT

Kick-off

Northampton get the game underway

18:59 GMT

An exciting night

Lots of handshakes and high fives from the youngsters on the bench with their team-mates who aren't in the squad tonight, but are sat behind the dugouts.

What a night for the seven on the bench!

18:50 GMT

Meanwhile down the pyramid

A surprise signing for a former MK Dons striker

