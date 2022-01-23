Mo Eisa is just beaten to the ball by keeper Louis Jones

MK Dons 0-1 Doncaster Rovers: Dons Rated

Dons suffered their first league defeat in five as Joe Dodoo's first half goal secured three points for Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 8:00 am

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Made a fine stop to deny Dodoo early in the first half, but was helpless for the second which rolled into the bottom corner. Largely untroubled for the most part.

2. Tennai Watson - 7

Continued his decent run of form recently with another good showing. Linked up with Corbeanu well again.

3. Dean Lewington - 6.5

Playing in a back four again, this time at centre back, and didn't look out of place. Almost played into trouble to allow Seaman a one-on-one but was rescued by his keeper.

4. Warren O'Hora - 7

The vocal presence in defence, and dealt well with Doncaster's threats for the most part.

