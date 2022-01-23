MK Dons 0-1 Doncaster Rovers: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK
1. Jamie Cumming - 7
Made a fine stop to deny Dodoo early in the first half, but was helpless for the second which rolled into the bottom corner. Largely untroubled for the most part.
2. Tennai Watson - 7
Continued his decent run of form recently with another good showing. Linked up with Corbeanu well again.
3. Dean Lewington - 6.5
Playing in a back four again, this time at centre back, and didn't look out of place. Almost played into trouble to allow Seaman a one-on-one but was rescued by his keeper.
4. Warren O'Hora - 7
The vocal presence in defence, and dealt well with Doncaster's threats for the most part.