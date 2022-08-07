Louie Barry battles for the ball during his first start for the club

MK Dons 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday - Dons Rated

MK Dons are still seeking their first win of the season after losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 6:00 am

Josh Windass’ penalty on 22 minutes was enough to separate the sides, though the awarding of the spot-kick had Dons boss Liam Manning furious with the officials after the game.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Once again had very little to do in the game, but could do little to prevent the penalty sailing past him. Made light work of Wednesday's threats otherwise.

2. Dean Lewington - 7

A brave block early on to deny Bannan, the Dons skipper had a solid outing at left-back again

3. Daniel Oyegoke - 6.5

A promising display in the first senior start of his career. Needed encouraging to go forwards at times, but grew in confidence and stature

4. TOP DON: Jack Tucker - 8

A breakout performance from the centre-back. Cool and collected on the ball, won his aerial battles and limited Wednesday to precious little in front of goal. None of the nerves seen last week at Cambridge.

