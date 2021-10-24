Matt O'Riley, Troy Parrott and Scott Twine

MK Dons 0-3 Rotherham United: Dons rated

Dons suffered their biggest defeat of the season on Saturday as Rotherham ran out 3-0 winners.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 6:00 am

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Andrew Fisher - 5

Admitted he was disappointed with his performance afterwards. Could have done better with the first goal and was beaten direct from a corner for the second.

2. Harry Darling - 6

Did a fairly decent job at keeping tabs on the dangerous Smith for the most part. Dons' best defender of the back three.

3. Dean Lewington - 5.5

Typically a barometer of Dons performances and he looked off-colour all afternoon. Struggled to distribute and against Ogbene, especially in the first half.

4. Warren O'Hora - 6

Won't be pleased to have conceded twice from set-pieces, but did enough to get the better of Will Grigg

