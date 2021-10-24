MK Dons 0-3 Rotherham United: Dons rated

1. Andrew Fisher - 5
Admitted he was disappointed with his performance afterwards. Could have done better with the first goal and was beaten direct from a corner for the second.
2. Harry Darling - 6
Did a fairly decent job at keeping tabs on the dangerous Smith for the most part. Dons' best defender of the back three.
3. Dean Lewington - 5.5
Typically a barometer of Dons performances and he looked off-colour all afternoon. Struggled to distribute and against Ogbene, especially in the first half.
4. Warren O'Hora - 6
Won't be pleased to have conceded twice from set-pieces, but did enough to get the better of Will Grigg