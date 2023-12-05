MK Dons 0-4 Brighton U21s: Humiliating night for MK Dons
MK Dons are in Bristol Street Motors Trophy action tonight against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Brighton & Hove Albion U21s - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-4 Brighton U21s
The humiliation comes to an end as Dons exit the Trophy emphatically
90+2 mins: GOAL - Another for the visitors
Embarrassing night this for MK Dons as Bashir, only just on for the visitors, converts from inside six yards to make it 4-0
Stoppage time
EIGHT minutes?!
89 mins: GOAL - Brighton make it 3-0
Cracking finish from Ruairi McConville to pick out the bottom corner.
3-0 Brighton and game over
85 mins: Dons make more changes
Joel Anker and Charlie Stirland come on for Tommy Smith and Jonathan Leko
78 mins: Red card
The night goes from bad to worse.
Michael Kelly's ball is straight to Mullins on the edge of the box, Dawson Devoy drags the youngster down and as last man, the referee has no choice.
Off he goes, Dons down to 10 men
77 mins: Close again
Josh Duffus thought he'd made it 3-0 but a combination of Albert Wood and Michael Kelly get enough on it to divert it behind for a corner
68 mins: GOAL - Brighton double up
All too easy for Joe Knight, shrugging off the attentions of his marker before picking out the bottom corner from the edge of the box
Brighton 2-0 to the good
65 mins: Devoy has a look
Oooooh Dawson Devoy definitely thought about having a go from inside his own half, having spotted keeper McGill off his line but instead opted to run it into Brighton territory, alas, he loses the ball
65 mins: Double change
Ellis Harrison and Mo Eisa make way for Phoenix Scholtz and Rian Silver - hopefully they can make an impact