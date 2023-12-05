News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 0-4 Brighton U21s: Humiliating night for MK Dons

MK Dons are in Bristol Street Motors Trophy action tonight against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s

By Toby Lock
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:44 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 20:57 GMT

MK Dons vs Brighton & Hove Albion U21s - LIVE

20:57 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-4 Brighton U21s

The humiliation comes to an end as Dons exit the Trophy emphatically

20:50 GMT

90+2 mins: GOAL - Another for the visitors

Embarrassing night this for MK Dons as Bashir, only just on for the visitors, converts from inside six yards to make it 4-0

20:48 GMT

Stoppage time

EIGHT minutes?!

20:48 GMT

89 mins: GOAL - Brighton make it 3-0

Cracking finish from Ruairi McConville to pick out the bottom corner.

3-0 Brighton and game over

20:41 GMT

85 mins: Dons make more changes

Joel Anker and Charlie Stirland come on for Tommy Smith and Jonathan Leko

20:37 GMT

78 mins: Red card

The night goes from bad to worse.

Michael Kelly's ball is straight to Mullins on the edge of the box, Dawson Devoy drags the youngster down and as last man, the referee has no choice.

Off he goes, Dons down to 10 men

20:35 GMT

77 mins: Close again

Josh Duffus thought he'd made it 3-0 but a combination of Albert Wood and Michael Kelly get enough on it to divert it behind for a corner

20:27 GMT

68 mins: GOAL - Brighton double up

All too easy for Joe Knight, shrugging off the attentions of his marker before picking out the bottom corner from the edge of the box

Brighton 2-0 to the good

20:23 GMT

65 mins: Devoy has a look

Oooooh Dawson Devoy definitely thought about having a go from inside his own half, having spotted keeper McGill off his line but instead opted to run it into Brighton territory, alas, he loses the ball

20:22 GMT

65 mins: Double change

Ellis Harrison and Mo Eisa make way for Phoenix Scholtz and Rian Silver - hopefully they can make an impact

