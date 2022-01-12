MK Dons celebrate their win over AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: Dons Rated

Matt O'Riley's seventh goal of the season ensured MK Dons picked up a win over rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK and climbed into the play-off spots again.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 10:58 am
Updated Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Franco Ravizzoli - 7

A confident league debut. Not a lot to do other than clear his lines from time-to-time, but grew in stature and eased fears.

Photo Sales

2. Dean Lewington - 7

A typically no-nonsense showing from the skipper against a team he always performs well playing.

Photo Sales

3. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Never really troubled defensively. Barked orders throughout, especially in demanding more from Watson and Corbeanu in the second half.

Photo Sales

4. Harry Darling - 7.5

Silenced Ollie Palmer with relative ease en route to another clean sheet.

Photo Sales
Stadium MK
Next Page
Page 1 of 4