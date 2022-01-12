MK Dons 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Franco Ravizzoli - 7
A confident league debut. Not a lot to do other than clear his lines from time-to-time, but grew in stature and eased fears.
2. Dean Lewington - 7
A typically no-nonsense showing from the skipper against a team he always performs well playing.
3. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Never really troubled defensively. Barked orders throughout, especially in demanding more from Watson and Corbeanu in the second half.
4. Harry Darling - 7.5
Silenced Ollie Palmer with relative ease en route to another clean sheet.