MK Dons 1-0 Burton Albion: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 6.5
Solid but seldom tested. A bit loose with the ball at feet at times, but a keen eye almost saw him get Kasumu in behind with a brilliant throw over the half-way line.
2. Aden Baldwin - 6.5
Decent performance again from the defender as he stepped in to replace suspended Harry Darling.
3. Dean Lewington - 7
Strong performance, street-wise and clever as usual. Rarely, if ever, got beaten.
4. Warren O'Hora - 7
Shifted into the centre in the absence of Darling did not seem to faze him in the slightest as Dons kept their first clean sheet in nearly two months.