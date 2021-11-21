Warren O'Hora atop the celebration as MK Dons beat Burton Albion on Saturday

MK Dons 1-0 Burton Albion: Dons Rated

Max Watters' sixth goal in six games helped Dons to their third straight win in League One as they saw off Burton Albion on Saturday to stay fifth in League One.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 6:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Andrew Fisher - 6.5

Solid but seldom tested. A bit loose with the ball at feet at times, but a keen eye almost saw him get Kasumu in behind with a brilliant throw over the half-way line.

2. Aden Baldwin - 6.5

Decent performance again from the defender as he stepped in to replace suspended Harry Darling.

3. Dean Lewington - 7

Strong performance, street-wise and clever as usual. Rarely, if ever, got beaten.

4. Warren O'Hora - 7

Shifted into the centre in the absence of Darling did not seem to faze him in the slightest as Dons kept their first clean sheet in nearly two months.

