Dons celebrate Ethan Robson's goal in the 1-0 win over Portsmouth at Stadium MK

MK Dons 1-0 Portsmouth: Dons Rated

Ethan Robson scored the only goal of a brilliant game at Stadium MK on Saturday as Dons saw off Portsmouth to move into fifth in League One.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 6:00 am

Here's how we rated the players

1. Andrew Fisher - 7.5

Made two excellent saves in the second half to keep Portsmouth out when they looked their most threatening. Commanded his box brilliantly.

2. Tennai Watson - 7

Provided a really useful outlet in the first half in particular. Got into some great attacking positions but faded in the second half.

3. Harry Darling - 7

Had a few shaky moments where he uncharacteristically gave the ball away with some loose passes but didn't give Marquis much room to cause trouble

4. Warren O'Hora - 7

A good outing for the Irishman. Made some important interceptions and limited Portsmouth's best efforts down the left flank

