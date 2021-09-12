MK Dons 1-0 Portsmouth: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players
1. Andrew Fisher - 7.5
Made two excellent saves in the second half to keep Portsmouth out when they looked their most threatening. Commanded his box brilliantly.
2. Tennai Watson - 7
Provided a really useful outlet in the first half in particular. Got into some great attacking positions but faded in the second half.
3. Harry Darling - 7
Had a few shaky moments where he uncharacteristically gave the ball away with some loose passes but didn't give Marquis much room to cause trouble
4. Warren O'Hora - 7
A good outing for the Irishman. Made some important interceptions and limited Portsmouth's best efforts down the left flank