MK Dons celebrate Conor Grant's goal against Sutton United on Tuesday night at Stadium MK. The only goal of the game ensured Dons' name goes into the hat for Wednesday night's draw.

MK Dons 1-0 Sutton United - Dons Rated

MK Dons progressed relatively safely into the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over League Two side Sutton United.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 7:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:19 am

Conor Grant scored his first goal for the club since his summer move from Rochdale, neatly finishing Dawson Devoy’s neat reverse pass just before half-time.

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will be made on Wednesday night following the first round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland on Sky Sports.

The 13 Premier League Clubs not competing in European competitions enter the Cup in Round Two alongside Burnley and Watford from the Sky Bet Championship. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

With Liam Manning making a host of chances to his side to face the U’s, here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Made a couple of good stops in his first clean sheet of the season, getting down well to deny Smith in the second half in particular.

2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Didn't put a foot wrong all night. Reliable and mature as ever, limited Sutton to precious little

3. Jack Tucker - 7.5

Cruised through the game with relative ease. Mopped up a couple of Jules errors, and ensured Bugiel was ineffective all night

4. Henry Lawrence - 6.5

A much better showing than at Cambridge on opening day, and grew into things in the second half. Still struggled to link up effectively with Dan Kemp though

