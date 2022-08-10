MK Dons 1-0 Sutton United - Dons Rated

Conor Grant scored his first goal for the club since his summer move from Rochdale, neatly finishing Dawson Devoy’s neat reverse pass just before half-time.

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will be made on Wednesday night following the first round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland on Sky Sports.

The 13 Premier League Clubs not competing in European competitions enter the Cup in Round Two alongside Burnley and Watford from the Sky Bet Championship. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

With Liam Manning making a host of chances to his side to face the U’s, here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7 Made a couple of good stops in his first clean sheet of the season, getting down well to deny Smith in the second half in particular. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5 Didn't put a foot wrong all night. Reliable and mature as ever, limited Sutton to precious little Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. Jack Tucker - 7.5 Cruised through the game with relative ease. Mopped up a couple of Jules errors, and ensured Bugiel was ineffective all night Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. Henry Lawrence - 6.5 A much better showing than at Cambridge on opening day, and grew into things in the second half. Still struggled to link up effectively with Dan Kemp though Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales