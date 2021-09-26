Hiram Boateng in action against Wycombe on Saturday

MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Dons Rated

Troy Parrott's first half penalty ensured all three points for Liam Manning's side as Dons extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 10:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Andrew Fisher - 7.5

Showed great command of his area, dealing with everything coming his direction with relative ease. Made a terrific stop early on to deny Vokes from firing Wycombe into the lead.

Photo Sales

2. Warren O'Hora - 8

Pretty faultless throughout. Didn't give up much for Wycombe to feed off, won his aerial battles and bravely put himself on the line when it mattered late in the day.

Photo Sales

3. Harry Darling - 8

Kept close tabs on Vokes and did his part in limiting Akinfenwa from causing too much chaos when he came on late in the day. Took a blow to the head for his troubles.

Photo Sales

4. Top Don: Dean Lewington - 8.5

That MK Dons guy was in sensational form again, forcing McCleary onto the opposite flank to get any sort of joy in the first half. Brilliant in the second too, marshalling Dons to victory.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4