MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 7.5
Showed great command of his area, dealing with everything coming his direction with relative ease. Made a terrific stop early on to deny Vokes from firing Wycombe into the lead.
2. Warren O'Hora - 8
Pretty faultless throughout. Didn't give up much for Wycombe to feed off, won his aerial battles and bravely put himself on the line when it mattered late in the day.
3. Harry Darling - 8
Kept close tabs on Vokes and did his part in limiting Akinfenwa from causing too much chaos when he came on late in the day. Took a blow to the head for his troubles.
4. Top Don: Dean Lewington - 8.5
That MK Dons guy was in sensational form again, forcing McCleary onto the opposite flank to get any sort of joy in the first half. Brilliant in the second too, marshalling Dons to victory.