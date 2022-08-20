News you can trust since 1981
Ethan Robson wheels off in celebration after his sensational strike against Accrington Stanley

MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley: Dons Rated

A late penalty from Sean McConville denied MK Dons back-to-back victories on Saturday as Accrington Stanley came from behind to draw 1-1 at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 10:06 pm
Updated Sunday, 21st August 2022, 8:40 am

Ethan Robson scored a sensational opener on the half hour mark to give Dons the lead before being pegged back with 12 minutes to go when Korede Adedoyin was upended in the box.

Here’s how we rated the players after the game.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5

Two excellent saves in the first half ensured Dons were still in with a chance. Nothing he could do about the penalty

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

A confident and assured outing after signing his new contract. Didn't put a foot wrong.

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Jack Tucker - 5.5

Another uneasy performance, with some shaky distribution and giving away the penalty which ultimately cost Dons two points

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Dean Lewington - 6.5

Looked a bit more at home at centre-back but unsure of the working relationship with Henry Lawrence outside him

Photo: Jane Russell

Stadium MK
