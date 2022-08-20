MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley: Dons Rated
A late penalty from Sean McConville denied MK Dons back-to-back victories on Saturday as Accrington Stanley came from behind to draw 1-1 at Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 10:06 pm
Ethan Robson scored a sensational opener on the half hour mark to give Dons the lead before being pegged back with 12 minutes to go when Korede Adedoyin was upended in the box.
Here’s how we rated the players after the game.
