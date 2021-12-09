MK Dons 1-1 Plymouth Argyle: Dons rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 7.5
A solid evening for the keeper. Made a good diving save in the first half as he flew to his right and showed good general command of his area as he took crosses out the air.
2. Harry Darling - 7
One of his most lively performances of the season. Was given the freedom to race forwards and up the field, but felt his hamstring go on one of the runs and lasted just 45 minutes.
3. Dean Lewington - 7
Decent from the skipper again. Proved hard to beat one-on-one, and limited Plymouth to half-chances really
4. Warren O'Hora - 7
Had a routine first half but shifted into the centre in the second period to cover for injured Darling. Stood up well as Dons came under pressure later on but defended well on the whole.