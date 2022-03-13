MK Dons 1-1 Wigan Athletic: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK
1. Jamie Cumming - 7
Didn't have a lot to do again, but distributed well and denied Lang in the first half when he read the danger early.
2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
In a game where defences were on top, O'Hora was in good form again, limiting the visitors to very few actual chances
3. Top Don: Harry Darling - 8.5
A mountain in defence, made some brilliant blocks and challenges and rescued a point with his eighth goal of the season. The stand-out.
4. Dean Lewington - 7.5
Solid defensively, kept Humphrys quiet by getting the upper hand on him early