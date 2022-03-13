Harry Darling celebrates his equaliser against Wigan

MK Dons 1-1 Wigan Athletic: Dons Rated

Harry Darling's eighth goal of the season three minutes from time rescued a point for MK Dons against promotion rivals Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 6:00 am

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Didn't have a lot to do again, but distributed well and denied Lang in the first half when he read the danger early.

Photo Sales

2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

In a game where defences were on top, O'Hora was in good form again, limiting the visitors to very few actual chances

Photo Sales

3. Top Don: Harry Darling - 8.5

A mountain in defence, made some brilliant blocks and challenges and rescued a point with his eighth goal of the season. The stand-out.

Photo Sales

4. Dean Lewington - 7.5

Solid defensively, kept Humphrys quiet by getting the upper hand on him early

Photo Sales
Wigan AthleticHarry DarlingStadium MK
Next Page
Page 1 of 4