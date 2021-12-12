MK Dons celebrate Hiram Boateng's opening goal at Stadium MK

MK Dons 1-2 Oxford United: Dons Rated

A poor second half showing at Stadium MK allowed Oxford United to come from behind to beat MK Dons 2-1 on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Andrew Fisher - 6.5

Made some crucial saves but his performance will be remembered for his role in Oxford's second goal as he failed to clear his lines after being played into trouble.

2. Dean Lewington - 6

Exposed a couple of times in the first half as Sykes looked to beat him for pace. Not really involved in the defensive tomfoolery in the second half.

3. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

Defended really well for the opening hour before Dons overall defensive showing fell apart later on.

4. Aden Baldwin - 6.5

A solid enough showing. Combined well with Tennai Watson outside him well.

