MK Dons 1-2 Oxford United: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 6.5
Made some crucial saves but his performance will be remembered for his role in Oxford's second goal as he failed to clear his lines after being played into trouble.
2. Dean Lewington - 6
Exposed a couple of times in the first half as Sykes looked to beat him for pace. Not really involved in the defensive tomfoolery in the second half.
3. Warren O'Hora - 6.5
Defended really well for the opening hour before Dons overall defensive showing fell apart later on.
4. Aden Baldwin - 6.5
A solid enough showing. Combined well with Tennai Watson outside him well.