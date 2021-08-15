MK Dons in action against Sunderland

MK Dons 1-2 Sunderland: Toby Lock's Player Ratings

Liam Manning's career at MK Dons did not get off to a winning start as his side were beaten 2-1 by League One favourites Sunderland on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 6:00 am

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Andrew Fisher - 7

Will be frustrated by the first goal, which came from a deflected cross he couldn't hold on to. Made up for it though with a late penalty save to keep his side in it. Added an air of calm missing last week.

2. Tennai Watson - 6.5

Took a swipe at a first half chance which went out for a throw. Fizzled out of the action in the second half.

3. Zak Jules - 7.5

One of his best games in a Dons shirt. Had the better of Lynden Gooch all afternoon which really frustrated the Sunderland man.

4. Harry Darling - 6

Had to keep close tabs on the dangerous Ross Stewart. Let him slip twice - the first was Sunderland's opener and the second was downing him for a Sunderland penalty.

