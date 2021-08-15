MK Dons 1-2 Sunderland: Toby Lock's Player Ratings

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
1. Andrew Fisher - 7
Will be frustrated by the first goal, which came from a deflected cross he couldn't hold on to. Made up for it though with a late penalty save to keep his side in it. Added an air of calm missing last week.
2. Tennai Watson - 6.5
Took a swipe at a first half chance which went out for a throw. Fizzled out of the action in the second half.
3. Zak Jules - 7.5
One of his best games in a Dons shirt. Had the better of Lynden Gooch all afternoon which really frustrated the Sunderland man.
4. Harry Darling - 6
Had to keep close tabs on the dangerous Ross Stewart. Let him slip twice - the first was Sunderland's opener and the second was downing him for a Sunderland penalty.