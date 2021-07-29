MK Dons 1 Spurs 3 - Martin says MK Dons in 'a really good place' after friendly defeat

Spurs' Oliver Skipp is challenged by MK Dons pair Matt O'Riley and Scott Twine

More than 15,000 supporters turned out at Stadium MK to watch Spurs come out on top in an entertaining match, thanks to goals from impressive fornt three of Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura.

The Dons, who missed the chance to take an early lead when Alfie Whiteman in the Spurs goal saved a penalty from Matt O'Riley, did score a late consolation through John Freeman.

It was an excellent run-out against top-class opposition, with Martin revealing post-match that Spurs' new boss Nuno Espirito Santo was very complimentary about the Dons players.

Josh Martin challenges Spurs' Jack Clarke

"It was really good," said a proud Martin. "There was loads of good stuff, loads of stuff to work on, and we were playing against really top opposition.

"You look at what they had all over pitch and especially at the top end of the pitch, fortunately for us we are not going to face that quality or athleticism every week!

"But I really liked loads of stuff, and there are things we need to have a look at and improve, but the most important thing is the guys' mentality to try and play the way we want to.

"I liked the way we stuck to that, and there was great feedback from their manager who came up to me and said he really enjoyed the way we are trying to play, and the way we are doing things. So that is great.

MK Dons striker Mo Eisa is shadowed by Spurs' Cameron Carter-Vickers

"We just have to keep going now, because the players are in a really good place.

"It has been a really tough pre-season, we have done so much work physically, tactically, socially together as a group, working on different things, and I am really pleased with where we are at."

On the challenge of facing a top Premier League team in Spurs, Martin added: "Tactically they posed us so many different problems.

"They are problems we might not face, but we still have to be prepared for.

"We got so much out of that game, and regardless of who we are playing against the players are trying to be who we want them to be."

With pre-season done and dusted, Dons must now prepare for Saturday's competitive opener.

They travel to the south coast to take on AFC Bournemouth in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Match facts

MK Dons: Ravizzoli (Walker 71), Watson (Martin 71), Baldwin (Lewington 66), O’Hora (Jules 66), Darling, O’Riley (Robson 66), Kasumu (c) (Morton 71), Twine (Freeman 71), Eisa (Bird 71), Watters (Brown 64), Harvie (Ilunga 66). Unused subs: None.

Goal: Freeman (84)

Tottenham Hotspur: Whiteman, Doherty, Reguilon, Son (Scarlett 74), Dele (c), Bergwijn, Tanganga, Lucas, Skipp (Omole 74), Carter-Vickers, John. Unused subs: Lloris, Davies, Parrott, Paskotsi, Fagan-Walcott, Clarke, White.