MK Dons 2-0 Accrington Stanley: Dons Rated

Goals from Mo Eisa and Matt O'Riley ensured their second victory of the season, lifting them to 11th in League One.
Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 6
Didn't have a shot to deal with all afternoon as Accrington only rarely threatened his goal. Their two best chances were fired wide, leaving Fisher a relative spectator. Good command of his area.
2. Dean Lewington - 6
Part of a nervous Dons backline early on but held firm when put under and pressure by Accrington. Talked himself into the book, but played a key role in Dons' opener.
3. Harry Darling - 6
Like Lewington, started nervously but established himself in the game as it wore on.
4. Warren O'Hora - 5.5
Made a lot of silly little mistakes which detracted from his game.