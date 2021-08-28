MK Dons celebrate Matt O'Riley's goal

MK Dons 2-0 Accrington Stanley: Dons Rated

Not really a game for great performances, MK Dons did enough to get past Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 11:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th August 2021, 11:50 pm

Goals from Mo Eisa and Matt O'Riley ensured their second victory of the season, lifting them to 11th in League One.

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Andrew Fisher - 6

Didn't have a shot to deal with all afternoon as Accrington only rarely threatened his goal. Their two best chances were fired wide, leaving Fisher a relative spectator. Good command of his area.

Photo Sales

2. Dean Lewington - 6

Part of a nervous Dons backline early on but held firm when put under and pressure by Accrington. Talked himself into the book, but played a key role in Dons' opener.

Photo Sales

3. Harry Darling - 6

Like Lewington, started nervously but established himself in the game as it wore on.

Photo Sales

4. Warren O'Hora - 5.5

Made a lot of silly little mistakes which detracted from his game.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4