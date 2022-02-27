Mo Eisa celebrates scoring his ninth goal of the season

MK Dons 2-0 Bolton Wanderers: Dons Rated

MK Dons moved level on points with Wigan Athletic in second place in League One thanks to a fine 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 9:30 am

Goals from Mo Eisa and Scott Twine ensured Dons won for a third straight game.

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5

A fairly quiet game again in terms of saves but made this brilliant stop to tip Bakayoko's header onto the bar in the first half. Came for crosses and commanded his box, giving the defence an air of calm

2. Harry Darling - 8.5

A sensational defensive display. Gave up nothing all afternoon, threw himself in the way for the cause and played a key role in setting up Eisa's opener. A close call for man of the match.

3. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Solid, strong and reliable as ever

4. Dean Lewington - 7.5

A big game performance from the skipper, who stepped up when needed

