MK Dons celebrate Harry Darling's brilliant solo strike in the first half against Morecambe

MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe: Dons Rated

Dons kept their automatic promotion chances alive on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Morecambe at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 10:15 am

Here's how we rated the players in the penultimate game of the season.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Didn't face a shot on target, didn't touch the ball a lot with his feet. A pretty easy afternoon for the keeper

2. Top Don: Harry Darling - 8.5

As if keeping striker Cole Stockton quiet was not achievement enough, but his ninth goal of the season might be Goal of the Season too.

3. Dean Lewington - 7

Cruised through the afternoon with little trouble

4. Warren O'Hora - 7

A typically reliable outing from the Irishman, barely breaking a sweat

