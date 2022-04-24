MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players in the penultimate game of the season.
1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5
Didn't face a shot on target, didn't touch the ball a lot with his feet. A pretty easy afternoon for the keeper
2. Top Don: Harry Darling - 8.5
As if keeping striker Cole Stockton quiet was not achievement enough, but his ninth goal of the season might be Goal of the Season too.
3. Dean Lewington - 7
Cruised through the afternoon with little trouble
4. Warren O'Hora - 7
A typically reliable outing from the Irishman, barely breaking a sweat