MK Dons celebrate Warren O'Hora's winner

MK Dons 2-1 Lincoln City: Dons Rated

It was another comeback victory over Lincoln City on Saturday as Harry Darling and Warren O'Hora found the back of the net for MK Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Sunday, 6th February 2022, 9:58 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Again showed a good command of his penalty area when Lincoln went high into the box. Not called on to do a lot, and pretty powerless to prevent the early goal. Decent distribution with his feet.

2. Harry Darling - 7

Overcame a poor opening period with a self-made goal and strong second half showing. Offered up very little to Lincoln's forwards later in the game despite their pressure.

3. Warren O'Hora - 7

Shocked even himself with a fine strike to win it early in the second half. Shaky in the first, like his back-three partners, but remained solid later on.

4. Dean Lewington - 6

After poor first half in particular, recovered somewhat in the second half but looked the weak link in the back-line. Held up well later when Lincoln put the pressure on though.

