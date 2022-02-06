MK Dons 2-1 Lincoln City: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 7
Again showed a good command of his penalty area when Lincoln went high into the box. Not called on to do a lot, and pretty powerless to prevent the early goal. Decent distribution with his feet.
2. Harry Darling - 7
Overcame a poor opening period with a self-made goal and strong second half showing. Offered up very little to Lincoln's forwards later in the game despite their pressure.
3. Warren O'Hora - 7
Shocked even himself with a fine strike to win it early in the second half. Shaky in the first, like his back-three partners, but remained solid later on.
4. Dean Lewington - 6
After poor first half in particular, recovered somewhat in the second half but looked the weak link in the back-line. Held up well later when Lincoln put the pressure on though.