MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players in the 2-2 draw.
1. Andrew Fisher - 6.5
Barely had anything to do, and was left totally exposed with both goals. Did make an excellent stop at 2-2 from Jake Reeves to keep Dons in it.
2. Dean Lewington - 5.5
Didn’t look as though he was on the same page as Ilunga on his left, and it was the problem area for Dons as both Stevenage goals came from that flank
3. Harry Darling - 6.5
Unhappy with the defensive performance on the whole, but his header gave Dons a footing in the game in the first half - his second goal for the club.
4. Warren O'Hora - 6
Solid and unspectacular. Defended well for the most part.