Troy Parrott gave Dons an unlikely lifeline five minutes before the break with his sixth goal in nine games

MK Dons 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday - Dons Rated

Despite a spirited fightback at Stadium MK, Dons' 15-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 8:30 am

Dons conceded three goals inside half-an-hour, leaving them with a mountain to climb. Despite goals from Troy Parrott and Scott Twine, they were unable to overcome the 3-0 deficit, denting their automatic promotion credentials.

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6

A rare mistake allowed Wednesday to take the lead as he spilled Berahino's effort on 10 minutes. Was beaten three times in quick succession but had a quiet second period.

2. Harry Darling - 6.5

Spoke openly afterwards of his disappointment at how Dons defended early on as they conceded three for the first time since October.

3. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

Recovered well from the terrible start Dons made, limiting Wednesday to precious little in the second half

4. Dean Lewington - 6

His innocuous header dropping to Bannan to score from 35-yards was pure bad luck for the skipper. Otherwise, looked assured.

