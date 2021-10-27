MK Dons 2-4 Aston Villa U21s: Dons Rated

1. Franco Ravizzoli - 5.5
In truth, didn't have a lot to do other than picking the ball out of his net (four times). Can't really be faulted for any of the goals but didn't really get close to any of them either.
2. Aden Baldwin - 6.5
Dons' best defender, and put in an excellent shift in the first half in particular. Skipper for the night, made some brilliant tackles but ultimately came away having let four in.
3. Tennai Watson - 6
Playing slightly out of his usual position, didn't really do a lot wrong along the way.
4. Zak Jules - 5.5
Back in the centre after a tough outing at wing-back on Saturday, and it didn't get much easier for Jules on Tuesday. Charged with keeping tabs on Davis, the highly-rated striker caused a lot of troubles all night.