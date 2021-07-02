MK Dons' 2021/22 kit announcement is 'coming very soon'

Dons' black shirt was offered to season ticket holders last season

With less than a month to go before MK Dons first game of the new season, an announcement regarding their new kit is due any day.

Earlier this week, Russell Martin pointed towards Covid protocols holding up signing players and it appears it is having an impact on supplying what those new players will be wearing during the 2021/22 season too.

Italian firm Errea are once again providing the kit for Dons this season, but delays in the distribution chain have meant the kits are currently in still overseas, waiting to be imported to Milton Keynes.

Group Sales and Marketing Director Andy Gibb confirmed a kit reveal would not be too far away, with a photoshoot having taken place this week with Errea's samples being used.

"Our supply chain has been disrupted by Covid," he said. "The kit has been manufactured, it's in Europe and it is coming very, very soon. We've got some samples which we can do photography with, and we'll open pre-orders soon.