Matt Dennis was the first signing through the door this summer, opening the floodgates at Stadium MK

MK Dons' 2022 summer transfer signings

Transfer deadline day came and went without movement at Stadium MK, but it has been a whirlwind summer with 14 players joining the squad.

By Toby Lock
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:00 pm

With the squad now in place, here’s a look at the signings who have joined Liam Manning’s side.

1. Matt Dennis - Norwich City (permanent)

The first signing of the summer, Dennis was thrust into the first team after Will Grigg got injured. Nine appearances and two goals later, Dons fans are very familiar with the striker already

2. Ethan Robson - free transfer

A popular midfield last season during his loan spell from Blackpool, made his return after being released at Bloomfield Road. Marked his return with a cracker against Accrington

3. Jack Tucker - Gillingham (permanent)

The young defender was drafted in in anticipation of Harry Darling's departure, and has started to find his feet in the back line

4. OUT: Harry Darling - Swansea City (permanent)

The defender, who netted 10 goals last season, reunited with former boss Russell Martin at Swansea City. Has been a regular in the Championship this season

