MK Dons 3-1 Cheltenham Town: Dons Rated

1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5
Pulled off a few key saves which could have helped swing momentum in favour of the visitors.
2. Dean Lewington - 7
Solid as ever from the skipper. Nursed an early hand injury but by-and-large untroubled.
3. Warren O'Hora - 7
A quiet but effective performance from the defender. Never really in any trouble.
4. Harry Darling - 7.5
The head-and-shoulders leader of the defence again, making some great interceptions and tackles. Picked out his dance partner Eisa to fire Dons into control.