Dean Lewington and Dan Kemp celebrate with Troy Parrott

MK Dons 3-1 Cheltenham Town: Dons Rated

A Troy Parrott double and Mo Eisa's 50th career goal helped Dons negotiate their way past Cheltenham Town on Tuesday and move level on points with second place Wigan Athletic.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 9:00 am

Here's how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5

Pulled off a few key saves which could have helped swing momentum in favour of the visitors.

2. Dean Lewington - 7

Solid as ever from the skipper. Nursed an early hand injury but by-and-large untroubled.

3. Warren O'Hora - 7

A quiet but effective performance from the defender. Never really in any trouble.

4. Harry Darling - 7.5

The head-and-shoulders leader of the defence again, making some great interceptions and tackles. Picked out his dance partner Eisa to fire Dons into control.

