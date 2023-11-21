MK Dons 3-2 Northampton Town - Dons progress as Group N winners
MK Dons are in action this evening taking on Northampton Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Northampton Town - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 3-2 Northampton Town
MK Dons go through with a 100 per cent record, home draw in the next round. It finishes 3-2 to MK Dons
Stoppage time
Wow, where have they plucked seven minutes from?
84 mins: GOAL! What a goal!
Corr what a strike from Dawson Devoy! The Irishman has picked out the top corner with an absolute beauty!
Chase Medwynter comes on to replace Matt Dennis for the closing stages
82 mins: GOAL - Simpson converts
The striker sends Kelly the wrong way to equalise.
2-2
81 mins: Penalty to Northampton
Clark-Anderson brings down Neo Dobson in the box, just left a foot in. No option but to give a penalty there.
78 mins: Another change
Great game for Keon Lewis-Burgess, really impressive in the centre of the park.
He's replaced though by Josh Clark-Anderson
76 mins: Great chance
Corr what a ball from Wood, whipping it into the near post which Silver is agonisingly close to converting. Ilunga then follows up bit his shot is blocked before Monthe hammers it clear
71 mins: Stewart has a go!
Well that certainly would've been something! Anthony Stewart urged to shoot from range by the Dons fans behind the goals, but from fully 30-yards, puts it into the stand where those fans are sat.
66 mins: Dons make changes
Joel Anker and Dean Lewington make way for Charlie Stirland and 16-year-old Rian Silver
64 mins: GOAL! Burns gives Dons the lead
A great goal from MK Dons to make it 2-1.
Matt Dennis has been a little anonymous so far, but he's held the ball up really well to turn it around the corner for Burns to thrash it home!