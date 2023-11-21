News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 3-2 Northampton Town - Dons progress as Group N winners

MK Dons are in action this evening taking on Northampton Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy

By Toby Lock
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:59 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 20:57 GMT
MK Dons vs Northampton Town - LIVE

20:57 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons 3-2 Northampton Town

MK Dons go through with a 100 per cent record, home draw in the next round. It finishes 3-2 to MK Dons

20:48 GMT

Stoppage time

Wow, where have they plucked seven minutes from?

20:42 GMT

84 mins: GOAL! What a goal!

Corr what a strike from Dawson Devoy! The Irishman has picked out the top corner with an absolute beauty!

Chase Medwynter comes on to replace Matt Dennis for the closing stages

20:39 GMT

82 mins: GOAL - Simpson converts

The striker sends Kelly the wrong way to equalise.

2-2

20:38 GMT

81 mins: Penalty to Northampton

Clark-Anderson brings down Neo Dobson in the box, just left a foot in. No option but to give a penalty there.

20:36 GMT

78 mins: Another change

Great game for Keon Lewis-Burgess, really impressive in the centre of the park.

He's replaced though by Josh Clark-Anderson

20:34 GMT

76 mins: Great chance

Corr what a ball from Wood, whipping it into the near post which Silver is agonisingly close to converting. Ilunga then follows up bit his shot is blocked before Monthe hammers it clear

20:30 GMT

71 mins: Stewart has a go!

Well that certainly would've been something! Anthony Stewart urged to shoot from range by the Dons fans behind the goals, but from fully 30-yards, puts it into the stand where those fans are sat.

20:24 GMT

66 mins: Dons make changes

Joel Anker and Dean Lewington make way for Charlie Stirland and 16-year-old Rian Silver

20:24 GMT

64 mins: GOAL! Burns gives Dons the lead

A great goal from MK Dons to make it 2-1.

Matt Dennis has been a little anonymous so far, but he's held the ball up really well to turn it around the corner for Burns to thrash it home!

