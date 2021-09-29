Scott Twine is mobbed by his MK Dons team-mates after scoring his first goal

MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town: Dons rated

Scott Twine struck a stunning hat-trick but Dons conceded a late equaliser as Fleetwood left Stadium MK with a point on Tuesday night.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Andrew Fisher - 7

Didn't have a lot to do in truth even though he was beaten three times. Made a good stop in the first half after Fleetwood had taken the lead to keep Dons in touch.

2. Harry Darling - 6.5

Didn't do anything wrong per se, but part of the defensive unit which conceded too easily.

3. Warren O'Hora - 7

Didn't let anything effective come down his side as he stood firm all night.

4. Zak Jules - 6.5

A decent showing after a spell out of the side, but all three goals came from his side of the defence.

