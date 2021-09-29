MK Dons 3-3 Fleetwood Town: Dons rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 7
Didn't have a lot to do in truth even though he was beaten three times. Made a good stop in the first half after Fleetwood had taken the lead to keep Dons in touch.
2. Harry Darling - 6.5
Didn't do anything wrong per se, but part of the defensive unit which conceded too easily.
3. Warren O'Hora - 7
Didn't let anything effective come down his side as he stood firm all night.
4. Zak Jules - 6.5
A decent showing after a spell out of the side, but all three goals came from his side of the defence.