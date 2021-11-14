MK Dons celebrate Scott Twine's opening goal at Stadium MK

MK Dons 4-1 Cambridge United: Dons Rated

Two goals each for Scott Twine and Max Watters ensured MK Dons cruised past Cambridge United to take fifth spot in League One on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 6:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Andrew Fisher - 7

Not a lot for the keeper to do again, but when he was called upon, he did the business for the most past. Made a great save to deny Ironside early in the second half, but little he could do to prevent Cambridge wrecking the clean-sheet late on

2. Dean Lewington - 7

Read the game brilliantly and silenced the Cambridge threats in the first half especially.

3. Harry Darling - 7

Never really troubled against his former club as he kept their front line starved of much opportunity.

4. Warren O'Hora - 7

Cambridge's best two opportunities came from his side, but O'Hora was assured for the most past and played a key role in the opening goal as his ball unleashed Watters, who in turn teed up Twine to score.

