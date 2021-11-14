MK Dons 4-1 Cambridge United: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 7
Not a lot for the keeper to do again, but when he was called upon, he did the business for the most past. Made a great save to deny Ironside early in the second half, but little he could do to prevent Cambridge wrecking the clean-sheet late on
2. Dean Lewington - 7
Read the game brilliantly and silenced the Cambridge threats in the first half especially.
3. Harry Darling - 7
Never really troubled against his former club as he kept their front line starved of much opportunity.
4. Warren O'Hora - 7
Cambridge's best two opportunities came from his side, but O'Hora was assured for the most past and played a key role in the opening goal as his ball unleashed Watters, who in turn teed up Twine to score.