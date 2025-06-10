MK Dons boost attacking options as they swoop for Hepburn-Murphy
The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a new deal at Stadium MK, subject to EFL and FA clearance.
This signing was completed prior to Wednesday’s 7pm transfer deadline.
Hepburn-Murphy began his career at Premier League outfit Aston Villa, making 17 appearances for the west midlands club.
He made his debut for Villa at the age of 16 years and 176 days, and is the second youngest player in the club's history.
While at Villa Park, he had loan spells at Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers, Derby County, before making the move to Cypriot first division side Pafos.
After two years abroad, Hepburn-Murphy, who represented England from all agre-groups from Under-16 through to Under-20, returned to the UK and signed for Swindon Town.
The Birmingham-born front man stayed at the County Ground for two years, before signing for Crawley Town in the summer of 2024.
In all, Hepburn-Murphy has made 78 senior starts in English football, as well as 76 substitute appearances, scoring 30 goals.
Last season he played 46 times for Crawley as they were relegated from Sky Bet League One, netting 11 goals, including four in the final three matches of the campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.