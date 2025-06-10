MK Dons boost attacking options as they swoop for Hepburn-Murphy

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has signed for MK Dons from Crawley Town

MK Dons have boosted their attacking options with the signing of Crawley Town striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a new deal at Stadium MK, subject to EFL and FA clearance.

This signing was completed prior to Wednesday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hepburn-Murphy began his career at Premier League outfit Aston Villa, making 17 appearances for the west midlands club.

He made his debut for Villa at the age of 16 years and 176 days, and is the second youngest player in the club's history.

While at Villa Park, he had loan spells at Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers, Derby County, before making the move to Cypriot first division side Pafos.

After two years abroad, Hepburn-Murphy, who represented England from all agre-groups from Under-16 through to Under-20, returned to the UK and signed for Swindon Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Birmingham-born front man stayed at the County Ground for two years, before signing for Crawley Town in the summer of 2024.

In all, Hepburn-Murphy has made 78 senior starts in English football, as well as 76 substitute appearances, scoring 30 goals.

Last season he played 46 times for Crawley as they were relegated from Sky Bet League One, netting 11 goals, including four in the final three matches of the campaign.