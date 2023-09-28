MK Dons boss Graham Alexander

​After a great start to the season, things have gone slightly awry in the past few weeks, with Dons failing to win any of their past four matches in Sky Bet League Two.

They have also only claimed one point from the past six available to them at Stadium MK, drawing with Notts County and then losing 2-1 to Stockport County last time out – a first home loss of the campaign.

Last weekend the Dons were left frustrated as they were held to a 1-1 draw at a rock-bottom Sutton United side that had previously lost seven in a row, but Alexander is keen to look on the bright side.

He knows league two life can be tough, but he wants to lift the spirits, starting with a strong performance and win against Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town at Stadium MK this Saturday (ko 3pm).

"We know winning games brings happy faces, brings smiling faces, and that is what we want,” said the Dons boss.

"We want the supporters to be looking forward to coming to games and going home and talking about the game in a positive manner.

"I want my players to feel on top of the world, but it has to be balanced with the fact nobody is going to give us anything on a silver platter. Everybody is in this game to win, and we have to make sure our will to win is stronger than that of the opposition.

"I do believe that strong home form is important, because that's where the majority of your supporters come to see games.

"The more we can encourage them and give them something to shout about, the better it is for everyone. It is a better environment, and it is a happier place to be.

"We have had that, and I don't want a couple of results that haven't gone our way to puncture that good feeling, which we had only a couple of weeks ago when we were top of the league and everybody was buzzing.

"It is only two weeks later, so let's get back to smiling, let's get back to being positive, and let's give the supporters something to get behind.