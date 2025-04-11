MK Dons boss Gladwin keen to get back on track at Gillingham after ‘tough week’

MK Dons interim head coach Ben Gladwin

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin admits there 'is only one direction to go' as MK Dons look to put a miserable week behind them when they head to Gillingham in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Dons travel to Kent looking to bounce back from suffering three damaging defeats in the space of just eight days, suffering comprehensive home defeats to Fleetwood and Barrow, and then losing 3-0 at Notts County inbetween.

The quickfire trio of losses saw Dons slide to 19th in league two, and although there is no real danger of them being pulled into a relegation scrap as they are 10 points above second-from-bottom Morecambe with the five games to play, Gladwin wants to see his team quickly get back to winning ways.

"It has been a really, really tough week for everybody involved," said the interim boss.

"But there is only one direction to go, and that is to continue moving forwards, and it is no use dwelling on it.

"We will try and learn from it and improve for the next game, and prepare the players with an energy and a gameplan they can succeed with."

Dons have been boosted with the return to training of injured trio Joe White, Callum Hendry and Travis Patterson, and all three could be involved at the Priesrfield Stadium.

The Gills side two places and one point above Dons in the table, but their form has steadied in recent weeks following the appointment of Gareth Ainsworth as manager.

Dons are also believed to be closing in on the appointment of a new boss, and Gladwin is keen for that to happen as soon as possible.

"We know the club has a job to do (hiring a new manager), and I believe it is getting a little bit closer to a conclusion, which will be really good for the club and the players," said Gladwin.

"All we can do is try and prepare for the weekend.

"Gillingham, with a new manager, have drawn six on the bounce so he has clearly gone in and stabilised the losses.

"They have some really good players, and a really clear way of playing so it is going to be a tough, tough test, and it is always a really hard place to go."

On Ainsworth, Gladwin added: "His record generally speaks for itself in that he has been an incredible manager, and what he did at Wycombe was incredibly special.

"I am sure he will be starting to get his work in at Gillingham and getting his ideas and ways across, which will help them a lot.

"But we have our own journey to go on, and we need to try and get things right for Saturday and bounce back with a positive result."