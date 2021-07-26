MK Dons boss Martin pleased despite friendly defeat at Bristol City

MK Dons boss Russell Martin

The result may have not been what Martin or his players were hoping for or necessarily deserved, but the manager felt it was a really positive afternoon at te Robins' state-of-the-art training ground.

Dons actually enjoyed plenty of possession and created plenty of chances, but they failed to take them and a clinical Bristol City display saw the home side 3-0 up after an hour thanks to goals from Saikou Janneh, Tommy Conway and Nahki Wells.

Jay Bird did pull one back late on for the Dons, and that consolation was the least their efforts deserved.

"It was a really good test for us, and a really competitive game," said Martin.

"I was really pleased with a lot of the stuff from us, although there is a lot still to work on and we know that.

"I am really pleased where the guys are at physically, and for me it was another step in the right direction in terms of getting them prepared for the new season.

"It was a game that was realistic in terms of what we are going to face, they were a team with real athleticism, with power and were really organised out of possession.

"For long periods it was a really tight match, although we are obviously disappointed to concede the three goals in the manner that we did.

"But I would rather we made those mistakes now than in a weeks' time, so on the whole there were loads of positives.

"The fact our players are so disappointed about losing to a side as strong as this and who play in a league higher, is testament to how far they have come mentally and how much they believes in themselves."