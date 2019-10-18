MK Dons boss Tisdale facing dilemma as Ben Reeves closes in on return to starting action

Paul Tisdale is desperate to get Ben Reeves back into the MK Dons starting line-up - but he knows he may have to be patient.

The Dons boss welcomed the 27-year-old back into the match day squad for last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers, with the former Charlton man coming off the bench for the final half-hour.

That appearance came after Reeves had been back in training for a week following two months out with a knee injury, and the player has now completed another full week of training.

Tisdale must be tempted to unleash the attacking midfielder into the action for Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash with Coventry City at Stadium MK, but he knows he has to be careful with the player's fitness.

“The temptation is to throw him straight in but he’s only been back in training for two weeks,” said the Dons boss.

“He will want to, I want him to, the fans will want him to and the players want him to, but I’ve got to make a decision as to when it’s right or wrong.

"If this was pre-season, would I take a risk on a player playing 90 minutes after two weeks training? Probably not.

“The sooner he plays in our team the better, though, because we need the balance in our side, which we don’t have at the moment.

"He looks like he’ll be able to provide that balance.”

Dons go into the clash with the Sky Blues on the back of a run of five straight league defeats, and Tisdale also revealed more positive fitness news on key pair Kieran Agard and Alex Gilbey.

Agard has been injured and Gilbey ill, and the pair could play a part this weekend with Tisdale saying: "Kieran was on the training ground on Thursday.

"He’s a week stronger than he was last week and, with another day’s training, there is no reason why he shouldn’t be in a position to be available on Saturday.

“Alex is better too and has trained the last couple of days. The same goes for him.”