MK Dons closing in on deal for Bolton Wanderers front man Aaron Collins
The 28-year-old moved to the Toughsheet Community Stadium in 2024 as part of a deal worth £750,000 from Bristol Rovers.
During his time with the Trotters, Collins has netted 20 goals in 52 appearances.
A deal for Collins is understood to be nearing completion, with the final details to be wrapped up before it can be confirmed.
Earlier this week, Dons confirmed a deal to land Crawley Town forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, while the club have also signed Nathaniel Mendez-Laing from Derby County.
