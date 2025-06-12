MK Dons closing in on deal for Bolton Wanderers front man Aaron Collins

Bolton striker Aaron Collins has been linked with a move to MK Dons

Bolton Wanderers forward Aaron Collins is on the brink of a move to MK Dons, the Citizen understands.

The 28-year-old moved to the Toughsheet Community Stadium in 2024 as part of a deal worth £750,000 from Bristol Rovers.

During his time with the Trotters, Collins has netted 20 goals in 52 appearances.

A deal for Collins is understood to be nearing completion, with the final details to be wrapped up before it can be confirmed.

Earlier this week, Dons confirmed a deal to land Crawley Town forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, while the club have also signed Nathaniel Mendez-Laing from Derby County.