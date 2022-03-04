MK Dons coach Manning excited by Millers challenge

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning

The head coach had only been in charge of Dons for a couple of months when the Millers rocked up at Stadium MK and cruised to a 3-0 win back in October.

That match came in the middle of a sticky spell for the Dons, but since that reverse, Manning's men have been on a great run of form, losing only three times in the league in more than four months.

Dons are unbeaten in their past eight, winning six of those encounters, and they go to the New York Stadium in third place in the table, 10 points adrift of tomorrow's hosts and leaders.

So they are probably in as good a shape as they possibly could be, and Manning is looking forward to his players testing themselves against Paul Warne's impressive Millers.

And he wants to see if they can make more of an impression on them than they did back in October.

"Rotherham are well organised and honest," declared Manning.

"They've got some dangerous attacking players who can cause real problems, but I feel like we've come a long way since the last game (against them).

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow and I can't wait to see how the players step out there and perform."

Rotherham have become something of a yo-yo team in recent seasons, following up promotion from league one with relegation from the Championship 12 months later.

But there is no doubt they know what being at the top of the third tier of English football is all about, and Manning is an admirer of the south Yorkshire club, and their manager.

“I have to give so much credit to Paul Warne and his staff, and I think he's done an outstanding job," said the Dons boss.

"I had a conversation with him after our game and it was really good to hear him talk and hear some of the experiences."

Dons go into the game on the back of a free week, and that has been something of a relief to Manning as the campaign enters the business end.

“At this stage of the season, rest is just as important as training," he said.

"We have used the opportunity to recharge the guys get them in a good spot physically. The players are looking sharp."

A win for Dons on Saturday would take to within seven points of the table-toppers, having played the same amount of games.