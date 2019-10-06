MK Dons defender Regan Poole to miss Bristol Rovers trip after receiving Wales call from Ryan Giggs

MK Dons defender Regan Poole will miss next Saturday's trip to Bristol Rovers after he was called into the Wales senior squad.

The 21-year-old had originally been named in the Wales Under-21 squad, but boss Ryan Giggs has now called the former Manchester United youngster up for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia.

An injury to AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham has opened the door for Poole, who gets his first call-up to the Wales senior squad.

Poole, who joined the Dons from United in the summer, will link up with the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Dan James today (Sunday) to begin preparations for the qualifiers.

Wales, who currently sit fourth in Group E, play Slovakia in Trnava on Thursday night (ko 7.45pm), before returning to Cardiff on Sunday to take on group leaders Croatia (ko 7.45pm).