MK Dons duo included in League One's Best XI so far according to statistics

WhoScored.com update their League One Best XI on a weekly basis, selecting players based on their ratings from live match statistics.
After MK Dons' opening eleven fixtures, midfielders Scott Twine and Matt O’Riley’s starts to the campaign have been rewarded with a place for the duo in the XI.
Promotion rivals Sunderland and Wigan Athletic also have two players each in the XI, while Gillingham, Plymouth, Wycombe Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United are also included.
1. Jamie Cumming - 7.0
Jamie Cumming joined Gillingham on loan from European champions Chelsea in the summer and has become their number one as they sit in 18th place in League One.
Photo: Alex Burstow
2. Max Power - 7.1
Max Power rejoined Wigan Athletic in the summer and has returned primarily to the right-back position that he featured in heavily for Sunderland last season. The 28-year-old has scored once and has the joint most assists in the league so far (4).
Photo: Jacques Feeney
3. Dan Scarr - 7.2
Since joining Plymouth Argyle from Walsall at the end of last season, Dan Scarr has been one of their best players as they have enjoyed a surprise start to the season which sees the Pilgrims sit in third place in League One. The defender has picked up four clean sheets in 11 games.
Photo: Dan Mullan
4. Jack Whatmough - 7.4
Jack Whatmough has featured in all 10 of Wigan Athletic's League One fixtures this season, picking up five clean sheets in the process. The defender joined the Latics in June and scored his first goal for the club in their 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley last month.
Photo: Jacques Feeney