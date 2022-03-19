The away end

MK Dons fans celebrate watching their side beat Cambridge United

Just shy of 1,500 MK Dons supporters roared their side to their 12th away victory of the season on Saturday, seeing off Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

By Toby Lock
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 8:52 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th March 2022, 8:54 pm

Warren O'Hora's goal on the hour mark was enough to split the sides, extending Dons' unbeaten run away from home to 11 games while also moving them within four points of top spot in League One.

"The fans and the following on the road has been outstanding," said head coach Liam Manning. "The noise today was all you could hear. It goes such a long way for the players, and we all had a good time with them. We'll keep pushing, that's all we can do."

Photographer Jane Russell was on hand at the Abbey Stadium to snap the Dons supporters during the victory.

Plenty of happy faces

Supporters in full voice

Action at the back

Pre-match nerves

