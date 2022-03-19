MK Dons fans celebrate watching their side beat Cambridge United

Warren O'Hora's goal on the hour mark was enough to split the sides, extending Dons' unbeaten run away from home to 11 games while also moving them within four points of top spot in League One .

"The fans and the following on the road has been outstanding," said head coach Liam Manning. "The noise today was all you could hear. It goes such a long way for the players, and we all had a good time with them. We'll keep pushing, that's all we can do."