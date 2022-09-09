MK Dons' fixture with Bristol Rovers postponed
MK Dons' Sky Bet League One fixture with Bristol Rovers on Saturday has been postponed following the death of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.
By Jeremy Casey
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:42 am
All matches in the EFL, as well as the Premier League, that are scheduled for Friday night and Saturday and Sunday afternoons have been postponed.
MK Dons posted a statement on Twitter that read: "Following the death of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II, the EFL has determined that all EFL fixtures from 9 – 11 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport."